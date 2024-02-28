The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has re-opened the online registration window for the upcoming Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test (BSTET) 2024. Eligible candidates will now be able to register for the exam on the official website www.bsebstet2024.com till March 1, 2024. Earlier the registration window was open from December 12, 2023 to January 2, 2024.

Here’s the deferment notice.

The total number of vacancies for Paper I (Secondary) and Paper II (Senior Secondary) teachers have not been revealed yet. The date of the BSEB STET exam 2024 will be revealed on the official website in due course.

Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, exam post-code, exam pattern, exam syllabus and other details in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 years and 37 or 40 years as on August 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualifications:

For Secondary Teachers (Paper I) - Bachelor Degree in Related Subject with 50% Marks and B.Ed Exam Passed OR Master Degree in Related Subject and B.Ed Exam Passed.

For Senior Secondary Teachers (Paper II) - Master Degree in Related Subject with 50% Marks and B.Ed Exam / BA BEd / BSc BEd Passed OR Master Degree with Minimum 45% Marks (As per NCTE Norms) with B.Ed.

Application Fee Category For Single Paper For Both Papers General / BC / EWS Rs 960 Rs 1440 SC/ST/PwBD Rs 760 Rs 1140

Steps to apply for STET 2024

Visit the official website www.bsebstet2024.com On the homepage, click on the link to register for STET Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload necessary documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the completed form and take a printout