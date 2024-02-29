Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) Dehradun (UK) has invited applications from eligible candidates for admission to Class 8th for the January 2025 term. Interested students who are studying in or have passed class VII are eligible to apply till April 15, 2024.

The students should be between the age of 11½ years to 13 years as on January 1, 2025. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 1, 2024. The date of viva-voce will be intimated later.

“Filled-in application forms in duplicate along with necessary certificates for Boys and Girls should be sent to the Asst. Secretary (Exams), A.P. Public Service Commission, New Heads of the Department’s Building, 2nd Floor, Near RTA Office, Opp: Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, M.G. Road, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh-520010 on or before 15.04.2024. (Kindly note the filled-in application forms should be sent to the APPSC only and not to the RIMC, Dehradun),” reads the notification.

Candidates can check the age limit, educational qualification, application process and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 600 for candidates under the general category, whereas Rs 555 is applicable to candidates from ST/SC category.