The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the notification for the post of Tourism Development Officer (Grade-II) under the Directorate of Tourism, Government of Assam under Advt. No. 05/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in from March 8 to April 7, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 12 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Minimum Qualification shall be a Graduate from a University in any stream recognized by the Government with knowledge of computer of at least 6 months duration. Or Graduate in Hospitality, Hotel, Travel and Tourism Management or Administration from a recognized University with knowledge of Computer of at least 6 (six) months duration. More details in the official notification:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee inclusive of all charges to be paid by General category candidates is Rs 297.20; for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category candidates is Rs 197.20. However, BPL and PwBD candidates will only be charged a processing fee of Rs 47.20.