The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will soon release the admit cards for the recruitment exam for the post of Sub Inspector, Finance Department. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website jkssb.nic.in from 4.00 PM onwards today, March 4.

The OMR based written examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 10, 2024. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 62 vacancies.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, Candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/ 0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. Help Desk will be active from 04.03.2024 to 10.03.2024 during office hours only,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download SI admit card 2024

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the SI admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference