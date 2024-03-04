The General Insurance Corporation of India ( GIC ) has released the admit card for the Scale I Officer posts in the Corporation. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website gicre.in/en .

The online exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 9, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 85 Scale I Officer vacancies in the corporation.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download GIC Scale I admit card 2024

Visit the official website gicre.in/en On the homepage, click on the GIC Scale I admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download GIC Scale I admit card 2024.