UPPSC APS result 2023 declared at uppsc.up.nic.in; 5889 qualify for Stage II
Candidates can download their results from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the results of the Additional Private Secretary (APS) post. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.
A total of 5889 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Stage II examination. The Stage I exam was conducted on January 7, 2024, in 5 districts — Prayagraj, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar and Meerut.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 331 APS vacancies.
Steps to download UPPSC APS result 2024
Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the APS result link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download APS result 2024.
