The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the notification of the Odisha Judicial Service under Advt. No. 30 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website www.opsc.gov.in from March 20 to April 20, 2024.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 34 vacancies, of which 11 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 23 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a graduate in Law of a recognised University or Institution recognised by the Government. Candidates can check more details available in the official notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Written Exam, Main Written Exam, and the Interview round.