The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission ( JSSC ) has declared the results for the Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Re-Exam ( JDLCCE 2023 ) today, March 5. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website jssc.nic.in .

The JSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1551 vacancies including 1436 Junior Engineer, 44 Motor Vehicle Inspector, 55 Street Light Inspector and 16 Pipe Line Inspector post.

The JDLCCE 2023 exam was conducted from September 2 to October 20, 2023. The final answer key was released on January 16, 2024 after careful consideration of the objections received till December 3, 2023.

Steps to download JDLCCE results 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JDLCCE Result 2023 link The provisional selection list will appear on the screen Check and download the results Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JDLCCE results 2023.

Selection Procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the Written Examination and Interview.