The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the final answer key for the Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Re-Exam (JDLCCE 2023). Eligible candidates can download the answer key and raise objections on the official website jssc.nic.in.

The JSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1551 vacancies including 1436 Junior Engineer, 44 Motor Vehicle Inspector, 55 Street Light Inspector and 16 Pipe Line Inspector post.

The JDLCCE 2023 exam was conducted from September 2 to October 20, 2023. Candidates can raise objections (if any) against the released answer key till December 3.

Steps to download JDLCCE final answer key 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JDLCCE final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JDLCCE final answer key.

Selection Procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the Written Examination and Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.