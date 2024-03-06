The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Plant Manager and its equivalent Post viz. Chilling Plant Supervisor/ Milk Tester/ Asstt. Rural Dairy Extension Office (ARDEO)/ Asstt. Distribution Officer (ADO) under Dairy Development Department, Assam. (Class-1, Class-B Junior Grade). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in till April 5, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 16 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: A Candidate must have at least a Degree in Dairy Technology from a recognized University/ Institution.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee inclusive of all charges to be paid by General category candidates is Rs 297.20; for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category candidates is Rs 197.20. However, BPL and PwBD candidates will only be charged a processing fee of Rs 47.20.

Steps to apply for APSC Plant Manager and other posts

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Online Recruitment Portal’ Click ‘Apply Here’ under Plant Manager posts Advt. No. 04/2024 Register yourself, select post and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.