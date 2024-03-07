The Defense Research and Development Organisation ( DRDO ) will stop accepting the offline applications for recruitment of Graduate, Trade and Technician Apprentices at its Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), Hyderabad from tomorrow, March 8. Aspirants must send their applications within 15 days (before March 8) to The Director, Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), Kanchanbagh PO, Hyderabad-500058 by registered/speed post.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 90 Apprentice posts out of which 15 positions are for Graduate Apprentices, 10 are for Technician (Diploma) Apprentices and 65 are for Trade (ITI) Apprentices.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: No upper age limit restrictions have been placed on the qualification of candidates for the Apprentice posts, however, candidates are required to register in National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal ( https://nats.education.gov.in ).

Educational qualification: Candidates must have completed Graduation, Diploma or an ITI Certification course based on the selection of post. The fresh pass-out candidates (passed their respective courses in the year 2021, 2022 & 2023) are only eligible to apply. Candidates with post-graduation degrees need not to apply. Candidates who have not registered to NATS portal will be rejected.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for DRDO vacancies

Visit the official website drdo.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ Click on the PDF button to download application form for ‘Engagement Of Graduate, Technician And Trade Apprentices In Asl, Hyderabad’ Download a copy and take a printout of the form Fill out the form, attached essential documents and send application by Speed post to the mentioned address