The Bihar School Examination Board ( BSEB ) has released the date sheet for the Class 9th and 11th examinations 2024. Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

As per the date sheets, the examinations for Class 9th will commence on March 16 and conclude on March 20. The exams are scheduled to be held in two shifts each day — from 9.30 AM and 2.00 PM. The tests for Class 11th will be conducted from March 13 to 20 in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

BSEB took to X (formerly Twitter) to release Class 9th and 11th date sheets. Students can check the detailed time table below:

