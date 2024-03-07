The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the exam schedule for recruitment to the posts of Group I, Group II, and Group III Services. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, Group-I Services Preliminary Test will be held on June 9 and the Group-I Main exam will conducted from October 21. The Group-II and Group-III exams will be conducted on August 7th and 8th, and November 17th and 18th, respectively.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 563 vacancies in Group I, 783 in Group II and 1388 in Group III services.

Steps to download the exam schedule

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Click on the Group I, II, and III exam programme The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group I, II, and III exam schedule.