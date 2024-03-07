The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has declared the results for JEE Main 2024 Session 1 for Paper 2 (B. Arch./B. Planning) today, March 7. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their score cards from the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in .

The JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 (B. Arch)/(B. Planning) was conducted on January 24, 2024. The final answer key for B.Arch and B.Planning was released earlier this month.

Steps to download JEE Main Paper II results

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JEE (Main) 2024 B.Arch/ B.Planning score card link Key in your credentials and login The JEE Main Session I Paper II results will appear on the screen Check and download a copy of your score card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download scorecard.