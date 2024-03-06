GAT-B/ BET 2024 application window closes today; apply now at dbt.ntaonline.in
Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online application window for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2024 today, March 6. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website dbt.ntaonline.in. The application correction window will open from March 8 to 9, 2024.
The exam will be conducted on April 20, 2024. The Computer Based Test (CBT) for GAT-B and BET will be conducted from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The admit card release date will be announced later.
Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to the Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).
Here’s the official notification.
Here’s the Information Bulletin.
Application Fee
|Examination
|General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL)/ EWS
|SC/ST/PwD
|GAT-B
|Rs 1200
|Rs 600
|BET
|Rs 1200
|Rs 600
|GAT-B & BET (Both)
|Rs 2400
|Rs 1200
Steps to register for NTA GAT-B/BET 2024
Visit the official website dbt.ntaonline.in
On the homepage, click on the GAT-B & BET 2024 online application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Download and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.