The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer today, March 7. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from March 14 to April 12.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 181 Assistant Prosecution Officer or APO posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 years and 40 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates must possess a Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) and a good understanding of Rajasthani language and culture. More details in the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600 while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.