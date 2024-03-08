The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the official notification for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) of Odisha Panchayati Raj Engineering Service Cadre under Advt. No. 33 of 2023-24. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website opsc.gov.in from March 12 to April 12, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 63 AEE (Civil) posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have possessed a degree in Engineering (Civil) from any University or he/she must be an Associated Member of the Institution of Engineers of India in Civil. More details in the notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam and Viva-Voce Test.