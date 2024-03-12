The Chandigarh Department of Education has notified the revised schedule for the Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) recruitment exam 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download the revised schedule from the official website www.chdeducation.gov.in.

As per the notification, the exam will now be conducted on April 28 from 9.30 AM to 12.00 noon. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from April 23 to 26. The provisional answer keys will be released on April 30, 2024.

Here’s the revised exam schedule.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 396 Junior Basic Teacher posts in the pay matrix of Rs 9,300-34,800 + Grade Pay Rs 4,200 (Level 5).

Selection Process

Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in the written test and on the basis of the merit list candidates will be called for a document verification process.