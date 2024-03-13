The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board ( DSSSB ) will today, March 13, close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Pharmacist, Nursing Officer, AYA, Cook and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1896 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Pharmacist - 318 posts

Nursing Officer - 1507 posts

Resource Centre Coordinator - 12 posts

AYA - 21 posts

Cook (Male and Female) - 32 posts

Translator (Hindi) - 2 posts

Section Officer (HR) - 4 posts

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD (Person with Disability), and Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying application fees.

Steps to apply for Pharmacist, AYA and other posts

Visit the website dsssbonline.nic.in Click the new registration link and complete the form to create a profile Login at the portal and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference