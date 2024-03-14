Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the results of the Assistant Executive Engineer ( AEE ) 2022 posts in Various Engineering Departments. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website tspsc.gov.in .

The Certificate Verification will be held from March 18 to 22 at the Admission Block, JNTU Kukatpally, Hyderabad. The TSPSC AEE recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1540 Assistant Executive Engineer vacancies.

“The list of candidates shortlisted for Certificate Verification is available on Commission’s website. The shortlisted candidates should download and bring Check List, 2 copies of PDF of Application and 2 copies of Attestation form which are available in Commissions Website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in). The candidates are instructed to bring all required documents, which are mentioned in the result Notification without fail while coming for Certificate Verification,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download TSPSC AEE 2022 result

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Executive Engineer result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

