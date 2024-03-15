The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) has declared the results of the Deputy Inspector/Equivalent, Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department. Eligible candidates can download their results, and final answer key from the official website jkssb.nic.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the document verification (DV) round. The detailed schedule for DV shall be notified separately. The exam was conducted on March 3, 2024.

Steps to download Deputy Inspector result

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Deputy Inspector result, final answer key link The result and final answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Deputy Inspector result.

Direct link to Deputy Inspector final answer key.