Delhi High Court has announced the revised results of the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in .

A total of 554 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The Delhi Judicial Service Mains Examination (Written) - 2023 will be held on March 30 and 31 consisting of four papers viz.(1) General Legel Knowledge and Language (2) Civil Law I (3) Civil Law II and (4) Criminal Law.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on December 17, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies.

Steps to download Judicial Services Prelims results

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, go to Public Notices—Recruitment Results Click on the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination 2023 results link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the revised Judicial Services result.

Direct link to shortlisted for Judicial Services Main exam.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam and viva-voce round.