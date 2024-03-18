The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation ( UPMRC ) has invited applications to various Executive/Non-Executive posts including Station controller-cum-Train operator, Junior Engineer, Maintainer and other posts. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the roles on the official website lmrcl.com from March 20 to April 19, 2024.

The recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be held from May 11 to 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 439 Executive and Non-Executive posts in the UP Metro Rail Corporation. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards for the exam from April 30 onwards.

Candidates are advised to check the post-wise eligibility, pay scale, exam pattern, selection process, vacancy details, reservations/relaxations and other necessary details in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the UP Metro recruitment notice.

Application Fee

UR, EWS and OBC candidates are required to pay a Non-refundable fee of Rs 1180 (inclusive of GST) while SC and ST candidates are required to pay a Non-refundable fee of Rs 826.

Steps to apply for UP Metro jobs 2024

Visit the official website lmrcl.com On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ and go to ‘Recruitment 2024’ Once live, click on the application link for Executive/Non-Executive posts Fill out the form, select post, upload documents and pay the fee Submit and download a copy of the duly filled out form Take a printout for future reference