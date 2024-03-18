UKPSC SI recruitment 2024 application window reopens for 222 posts; now apply till March 22
Eligible candidates can now apply for the posts on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till March 22, 2024.
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has reopened the online registration window for the Sub Inspector (Civil Police/Intelligence), Fire Station Second Officer And Platoon Commander, Male(PAC/IRB) Exam-2024 (Under The Home Department). Eligible candidates can now apply for the posts on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till March 22, 2024.
Earlier, the application window was opened from January 31 to February 20. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 222 vacancies.
Candidates can check the vacancy details, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Steps to apply for SI and other posts
Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitments’ tab
Click on the application link for SI and other posts
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, upload the documents and submit
Take a printout for future reference
