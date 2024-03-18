The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has released the official notification for the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test or MP SET 2024. The notification is available for download on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in . Candidates can apply for the MP SET exam from March 21 to April 20. The application correction/edit window will be open from March 27 to April 22.

The MP SET 2024 is a state-level written exam to qualify candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The exam will be held for 36 subjects. The test date will be announced later.

The MP SET will consist of two Papers: i) General Paper on Teaching and Research Aptitude, and ii) Selected subject. Paper 1 will be of 1-hour duration of 100 marks and Paper 2 of 2-hour duration of 200 marks.

Here’s the MP SET 2024 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: There is no upper age limit for the MP SET.

Educational Qualification: Postgraduate degree in related subject with 55% marks.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.