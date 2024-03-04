The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Taxation Assistant Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and raise objections on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in .

The MPPSC TA exam was conducted on February 25 from 12.00 noon to 3.00 PM. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 100 posts of Taxation Assistant.

Candidates have been given the provision to raise objections (if any) against the released key within 7 days from the release of the document (i.e. upto March 7) using the link on the Commission’s website.

Steps to download MPPSC TA answer key

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to download MPPSC TA answer key The Taxation Assistant exam answer key will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the document Take a printout for future reference Raise objections (if any)

