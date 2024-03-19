APPSC Group I answer key 2024 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Group-I Services recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.
Applicants can submit their suggestions against the provisional answer key, if any, till March 21, 2024.
“If any candidate wants to file objections on any questions or key, he/she may file objections through the link provided. The objections from the candidates will be accepted from 19/03/2024 to 21/03/2024 for three days through online only. Objections would not be accepted through Post/WhatsApp /SMS/ Phone/Individual submissions or any other mode and objections received after due date shall not be considered,” reads the notification.
The screening test was conducted on March 17. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 vacancies in Group I Services of the APPSC.
Steps to download Group 1 answer key 2024
Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in
Go to the APPSC website and click on the Group 1 answer key 2024 link
The answer keys will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
