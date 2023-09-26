India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has released the recruitment exam admit card for the post of Executive on a contractual basis. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ippbonline.com.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 1, 2023, for a duration of 130 minutes (2 hours 10 minutes).

The exam will consist of a total of 150 questions or 150 marks. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty, reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 132 Executive posts.

Steps to download Executive admit card 2023

Visit the official website www.ippbonline.com Go to the Careers tab Click on the admit card link under Executive posts Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Executive admit card 2023.

Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of online test and/or group discussion and/or personal interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.