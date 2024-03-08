The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has postponed the examination for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Prelims Exam 2024 due to unavoidable reasons. The exam is likely to be conducted in July 2024. The detailed schedule will be released in due course of time.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on March 17, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 220 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted for the recruitment on the basis of — Preliminary Examination, Main Examination (Written) and the Interview round.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the results of the Additional Private Secretary (APS) post. Candidates can download their results from the Commission’s official website. A total of 5889 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Stage II examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 331 APS vacancies.