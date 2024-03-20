The State Selection Board ( SSB ) Odisha has opened the online application window for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in Non-Govt. Aided Higher Secondary Schools of Odisha. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ssbodisha.ac.in till April 18, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1061 PGT posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have a Master's Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University or integrated six years Post Graduate Master's course from Regional College of Education recognized by NCERT with at least 50% marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade. A candidate must have acquired B.Ed. or equivalent Degree recognized by National Council for Teacher Education, New Delhi as equivalent with B. Ed. from a recognized University / Institution. BEd qualification is not the mandatory eligibility criterion for the post of PGT in Commerce, Education, Geology, Home Science, Logic & Philosophy, Psychology, Sociology, IRPM, Telugu & Urdu subjects. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST/ PwD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to Unreserved/SEBC category candidates.

Steps to apply for PGT posts 2024

Visit the official website ssbodisha.ac.in On the homepage, click on the PGT application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for PGT posts 2024.

Selection Process

The selection shall be on the basis of a written test and career assessment taken together.