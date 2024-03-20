The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has started the application process for the Odisha Judicial Service under Advt. No. 30 of 2023-24 today, March 20. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website www.opsc.gov.in till April 20, 2024.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 34 vacancies, of which 11 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 23 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a graduate in Law of a recognised University or Institution recognised by the Government. Candidates can check more details available in the official notification.

Steps to apply for OPSC OJS 2023

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Apply Online Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Written Exam, Main Written Exam, and the Interview round.