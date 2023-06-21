Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has postpone the online application dates for the Jharkhand Municipal Service Commission Competition Exam 2023 (JMSCCE 2023). Eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the exam at jssc.nic.in from June 28 to July 27. The last date to pay the fee is July 29.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their forms from August 2 to 4, 2023.

Here’s the official notice.

Under JSSC JMSCCE 2023, a total of 901 posts will be filled at municipal bodies in Jharkhand via a competitive examination.

Vacancy Details

Garden Inspector: 12

Veterinary Officer: 10

Sanitary and Food Inspector: 24

Sanitary Supervisor: 645

Revenue Inspector: 164

Legal Assistant: 46

Here’s JSSC Municipal Service Exam 2023 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: A graduation degree in the relevant field for the posts of Legal Assistant, Revenue Inspector, Veterinary Officer and Garden Inspector. A post-graduate diploma in the relevant field for Sanitary and Food Inspector and Sanitary Supervisor.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100.

Selection Process

The selection under JSSC Jharkhand Municipal Service Exam will be based on a Main exam only. Qualified candidates will be called for document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.