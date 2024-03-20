The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the interview schedule for the Drug Inspector post under Health Department, Govt. of Bihar. The interview round will be conducted from April 18 to 20 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM.

The applicants will be able to download their interview call letters from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in a week before the interview date. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 Drug Inspector posts.

Here’s the Drug Inspector interview schedule.

Steps to download interview call letter

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Drug Inspector interview call letter link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the interview call letter Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Drug Inspector interview call letter.