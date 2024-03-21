The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the online registration process for the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2024 session. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications on the official website exams.nta.ac.in till April 19, 2024 (upto 11.50 PM). The application correction window will be open from April 20 to 22.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 18, 19, 26 and 27. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be conducted from May 18 to 26, however, it has been rescheduled to avoid clashing with the date of the General Elections.

Candidates can check more details available in the Information Bulletin below:

Here’s the information bulletin.

Application Fee

The application fee for General (UR) category is Rs 750 (per course ) and Rs 600 (per course ) for additional Course(s). The fee for SC/ST/PwD/OBC-(NCL) category is Rs 500 (per course ) and Rs 400 (per course ) for additional Course(s).

Steps to apply for SWAYAM Jan 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/swayam Go to SWAYAM - Click Here for Registration/Login Register yourself and proceed to fill up the form Pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SWAYAM Jan 2024.