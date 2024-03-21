The High Court of Jharkhand will soon conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Assistants. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in till tomorrow March 22, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduation or equivalent degree from a recognized University/Institution having knowledge of working on computers with sound knowledge of typing on computer.

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

The applicants from Unreserved, EWS, BC-I, BC-II category will have to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 125 is applicable to SC and ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for Jharkhand HC Assistant post

Visit the official website jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, visit the ‘Recruitment’ tab Now click on the link to register for the post of Assistant at HC of Jharkhand Fill in the Captcha, register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout of the duly filled form

Direct link to register for the Assistant exam 2024.