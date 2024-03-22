The United India Insurance Co. Ltd. ( UIIC ) has announced the results of the Assistants post 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website uiic.co.in .

The shortlisted candidates have been declared qualified for the regional language test.

“Appearing in the Regional Language test will not automatically confer any right of being selected for the said post. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the website regularly (www.uiic.co.in) for further details which includes date and time and venue of Regional Language test. Call letters indicating date and venue of the Regional Language test will be sent to the candidates in due course of time,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted on February 6, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 Assistant vacancies.

Steps to download the Assistant 2023 result

Visit the official website uiic.co.in Go to the Recruitment tab Click on the Recruitment of Assistants-2023 Now click on the result link for the Assistant post The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assistant 2023 result.

Selection Procedure

All candidates will have to appear for the online examination, thereafter, candidates who qualify in the examination will be called for a Regional Language Test.