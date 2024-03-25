The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the final results and final answer key for the Tier 2 Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or CHSL 2023 . Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results and answer key from the official website ssc.gov.in .

The exam was conducted by the Commission from August 2 to 17, 2023 at different centres all over the country. The provisional answer key was released on August 19 and objections were invited till August 22. The CHSLE 2023 results were announced on October 2, 2023. A total of 19556 candidates qualified for the Tier 2 exam conducted on November 2, 2023.

“Staff Selection Commission has declared the Final Result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 on 28.02.2024. Further, marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates have also been hosted on 22.03.2024 on the Commission’s old website i.e. https://ssc.nic.in. Candidates may also check their individual marks from 22.03.2024 to 22.04.2024 by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of the Commission,” reads the notification.

Here’s the notification.

Steps to download SSC CHSLE results

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CHSLE results 2023 link Go to the link to download results and final answer key in the document Key in your credentials and submit Check and download a copy of the result document Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CHSLE results 2023.

The SSC CHSL exam is being held for recruitment to the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Tentatively, the Commission has notified approx. 1600 vacancies.

Selection Process

The SSC CHSL Computer-Based Examination will be conducted in two parts – Tier-I and Tier-II. The Tier-I Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. Teir-II will include Skill Test/ Typing Test. Merit list will be prepared on the basis of overall performance of candidates in Tier-II Examination only.