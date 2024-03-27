The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) will close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Medical Officer and Homoeopathic Medical Officer today, March 27. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 vacancies, of which 22 vacancies are for the post of Homoeopathic Medical Officer and 15 for Medical Officer (Dental).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 45 years and below as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification:

Homoeopathic Medical Officer: 10+2 or its equivalent examination from Board/ University recognized by the Central/State Government. Degree in Homoeopathy of 5½ years duration from a recognized university/Board established by law or institution recognized by the Central/State Govt. mentioned in 2nd or 3rd schedule of Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973. Should be registered with the Central Homoeopathy Council/Homoeopathy Council of Himachal Pradesh.

Medical Officer: A Bachelor of Dental Surgery Degree from the Institute recognised by the Dental Council of India. Registered with State Dental Council.

Fee

The general category applicants, EWS, PwD, and other State’s candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 400, whereas SC, ST, OBC and EWS covered under UR – BPL categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 100. More details in the notification.

Direct link Medical Officer notification.

Direct link Homeopathic Medical Officer notification.

Steps to apply for MO, HMO posts 2024

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘Apply Online’ > ‘OTR registration for Exams’ Now register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout