The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the exam schedule Veterinary Assistant Surgeons/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeons exam under Advt. No. 24 of 2023-24. According to the notification the OPSC VAS exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 28, 2024.

The VAS exam will be conducted on April 28 in two sessions - 1st Session from 9.20 AM to 12.00 Noon and 2nd Session from 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM. The admit card will be released 7 days before the exam scheduled date. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 539 vacancies.

“The detailed programme of the examination along with name of examination centre will be notified shortly. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission (www.opsc.gov.in) regularly for further information in this regard,” reads the notification.

Steps to download OPSC VAS admit card

Visit the official website www.opsc.gov.in Once live, click on the OPSC VAS admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference