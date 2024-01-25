The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Written exam Schedule for the Odisha Civil Services Main Examination, 2022. According to the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 25, 2024 onwards.

The OPSC OCS Preliminary exam was conducted on October 1 and the result was declared on November 24. A total of 8220 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The exam will be held from February 25 to March 3. Candidates can check and download the exam schedule from the official website opsc.gov.in.

Exam Scheduled - OCS 2022 Exam Date Forenoon Session

(9.00 AM to 12.00 PM) Afternoon Session

(2.00 PM to 5.00 PM) February 25 Paper I - Odia Language Paper II - English Language February 24 Paper I - Essay -- February 28 Paper II - General Studies 1 Paper III - General Studies 2 March 1 Paper IV - General Studies 3 Paper V -General Studies 4 March 3 Optional Subject - Paper I Optional Subject - Paper I

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 683 vacancies.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Exam (Objective Type) and Main Exam (written and Interview).

