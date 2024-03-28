The National Insurance Company Limited ( NICL ) has announced the results of the Administrative Officers (Generalists and Specialists) (Scale I). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Mains exam scheduled for April 7, 2024. The Preliminary exam was conducted on March 4 at various centres across India. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 274 Administrative Officers posts.

“Further details regarding Phase-II Main Examination and a separate link for downloading the Call Letters shall be available shortly on our website https://nationalinsurance.nic.co.in/en/recruitments,” read the notification.

Steps to download AO result 2024

Visit the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the Administrative Officers 2024 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

