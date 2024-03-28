The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board ( TN TRB ) has commenced the online application process for Direct Recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professors in Tamil Nadu Collegiate Educational Service for Government Arts & Science Colleges and Government Colleges of Education today, March 28. Eligible candidates will can apply for the vacancies on the official website trb.tn.gov.in till April 29 (upto 5.00 PM).

The Assistant Professor exam 2024 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on August 4, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4000 vacancies for Assistant Professors in the state. Candidates should not have completed the age of 57 years as on July 1, 2024 to qualify for the posts.

As per the Tamil Nadu Collegiate Educational Service rules, every person appointed to any category of the services of Collegiate Education by direct recruitment whose mother tongue is other than Tamil or who have not studied Tamil in any school or college should pass the special language test in Tamil for officers of the Education Department, reads the notification.

Candidates are advised to check the subject-wise vacancy details, eligibility criteria, exam programme, scheme of exam, syllabus, pay scale and other details related to the recruitment in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the TN TRB recruitment notice.

Application Fee

The examination fee for SC, SCA, ST and differently abled persons is Rs 300, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to all other category candidates. More details in the notification. Candidates who had already applied and paid the fees earlier in response to notification no 12/2019 dated August 28 and October 4, 2019 have to apply again afresh but they are exempted from the payment of online application fee.

Steps to apply for TN TRB posts 2024

Visit the official website trb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Go to ‘Apply Online” under the advertisement number 02/2024 Proceed with the registration and login Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for TN TRB Assistant Professor posts.