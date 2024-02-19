The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board ( TN TRB ) has released the answer keys of the Graduate Teachers / Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE) exam under Advt. No. 03/2023. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website trb.tn.gov.in.

Applicants can send suggestions, if any, till February 25, 2024. The exam was conducted on February 4, 2024.

“The Board has released the tentative key answers with the question paper in PDF Format (“A”- series question paper). The candidates may submit their objection or representation regarding the published key. Candidates should submit their objection or representation only through online objection tracker with reference to the question number in “A” series question paper, available in the TRB website within the stipulated time i.e., from 19 .02.2024 to 25 .02.2024, 05:30 PM,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2222 posts.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website www.trb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the BT/BRTE answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

Direct link to the objection window.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test, written examination and certificate verification.