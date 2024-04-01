Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has opened the online registration window for admissions to Class 1 for various KVS schools across the country for 2024-25 session. Interested parents and guardians can register on the official websites kvsangathan.nic.in or kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in till April 15 upto 5.00 PM.

The minimum age for admission in Class I will be 6 years as on March 31, 2024.

“Registration for fresh admissions, in Class II and above, will be started from 01.04.2024 (Monday) at 08:00 am to 10.04.2024 (Wednesday) up to 04:00 pm, if vacancies exist, in offline mode only. The duly filled up form needs to be submitted to the office of the Principal in the respective KV,” reads the notification. All information regarding admission and registration forms for Class II and above are available in the Vidyalaya Websites.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to register for KVS Class 1 admission 2024

Visit the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in On the homepage, click on the register link Read the instructions and proceed with registration Log in to the admission application portal Fill in the required details and upload the documents Review the form and submit

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.