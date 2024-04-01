The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has commenced the application correction process for the posts of Constable and Lady Constables in the Kolkata Police 2024. Interested candidates can make changes to their forms at wbpolice.gov.in till April 7, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3734 posts out of which 3464 vacancies are for Constable posts and 270 vacancies are for Lady Constable posts in the Kolkata Police.

Steps to make changes to Constable/Lady Constable form

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Go to the Recruitment tab Click on the Constable/Lady Constable 2024 correction window Login and make the necessary changes Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The post of Constables/Lady Constables in the Kolkata Police shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Written Test which will act as screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.