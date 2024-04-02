CTET July 2024 registration deadline today at ctet.nic.in; direct link to apply here
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conclude the online registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test July 2024 or CTET July 2024 today, April 2. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ctet.nic.in till 11.59 PM.
The 19th edition of CTET July 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on July 7, 2024. The test will be conducted in twenty languages in 136 cities all over the country.
Candidates can check the syllabus, eligibility criteria, examination cities, important dates and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|Only Paper- I or II
|Both Paper-I &II
|General/OBC(NCL)
|Rs 1000
|Rs 1200
|SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person
|Rs 500
|Rs 600
Steps to apply for CTET July 2024
Visit the official website ctet.nic.in
On the homepage, click on CTET July 2024 application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for CTET July 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.