The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the State Service (Mains) Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website psc.cg.gov.in till May 2, 2024. The correction window will open from May 3 to 7, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 242 vacancies via the State Services Exam 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates from States outside Chhattisgarh will be charged an application fee of Rs 400.

Steps to apply for CGPSC SSE Mains 2023

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SSE Mains 2023 application link Login and fill up the form Fill in the required details, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in a Preliminary exam, a Main exam and a physical eligibility test (PET) based on the post.