The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) will release the final exam admit card for the Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and Police Constables (APSP) (Men) in Police Department. Admit cards will be released on the official website slprb.ap.gov.in today, May 23, at 5.00 pm.

The final written exam will be held on June 1 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm at Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur, Kurnool, and Tirupati Centers. The AP Police Constable recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 6100 posts including 3580 Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and 2520 Police Constables (APSP) (Men).

“In case of any difficulty in downloading Hall Ticket, such candidate may contact Help Line no. 9441450639 or 9100203323 or send email to mail-slprb@gov.in during office hours,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET) was conducted from December 30 to February 1 at all 13 district head quarters.