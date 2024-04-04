KCET admit card 2024 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the admit card for the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test 2024 or UGCET 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.
The exam will be conducted on April 18 and 19, 2024. Kannada language test will be conducted on April 20, 2024.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Karnataka UGCET admit card 2024
Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/
On the homepage, click on the UGCET admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download UGCET admit card 2024.
Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D, and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.