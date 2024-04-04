The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the admit card for the posts of Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant under Advertisement No.01/2023/DR/NER. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website aai.aero.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held on April 21, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Jr Ass, Sr Asst posts 2023

Visit the official website www.aai.aero On the homepage, click on the Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the JA/ SA admit card.